GitHub Issues - Solved

Juraj Masár
Love it!
@juraj_masar Thanks Juraj!
Hey makers (and everyone else) 👋 One of the problems I have with GitHub Issues is, that I can't mark an issue as "Solved" by marking a specific comment as "Solution". This extension basically works as StackOverflow's Solution tick ✅ -- It finds the solution based on GitHub's emoji rating - yeah, cool as that. It's still in BETA so please contact me on twitter - https://twitter.com/galovic_ if you encounter any problem, thanks!
