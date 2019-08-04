Log In
GitHub Issues Resolved

An extension to find the best solutions from GitHub Issues

This extensions finds the solution to the GitHub Issue based on best-rated comment.
It's simple as that, but saves you a lot of time! ⏰
Juraj Masár
Juraj Masár
Love it!
Martin Galovič
Martin Galovič
Maker
@juraj_masar Thanks Juraj!
Martin Galovič
Maker
Martin Galovič
Maker
Hey makers (and everyone else) 👋 One of the problems I have with GitHub Issues is, that I can't mark an issue as "Solved" by marking a specific comment as "Solution". This extension basically works as StackOverflow's Solution tick ✅ -- It finds the solution based on GitHub's emoji rating - yeah, cool as that. It's still in BETA so please contact me on twitter - https://twitter.com/galovic_ if you encounter any problem, thanks!
