Github Feel Good
A Chrome extension that enhances your Github profile 💚
#2 Product of the DayToday
Github Feel Good is an extension that locally increases the count of stars and forks of all of the pinned repositories, followers, total repositories and enhances the contribution graph based on the mode selected to make you feel better.
Sunil KumarMaker@sunilc_ · Software Engineer, Plivo
Hi Makers, I was looking at the great Sindre Sorhus' github profile(https://github.com/sindresorhus/) one day and I was jealous of the amazing work he has been doing in the open source community. And not to forget, the stars count, forks count and the contribution graph of his profile. So the Github Feel Good extension was born. This is a just fun extension and not intended to instil false success in ones mind. The extension injects some javascript code into your browser and increases these counts and nothing is changing in your actual Github profile (obviously :P). Let me know what you think about the extension in comments! If you like the extension, please support my work by donating - https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/w....
