Diogo Batista
Maker
Hello Hunters! 🤖 After doing a couple of reports comparing repositories like angular, react and vue I asked myself if there would be a better way to compare them side by side and obtain at least the basic quantitive information about it such as stars, commits, open issues, licenses. So many times we have to decide on which tool we want to use for a specific project and never saw anywhere where I could see the basic information in an easy way in Github. So I decided to tap into the Github API and check if I could easily get this information and visualize it in a different way. So Github Compare was born!! 🎉 Hope you all enjoy it as I enjoyed doing it 😎 If you have any questions or remarks send me a message or check out our twitter https://twitter.com/GithubComparat1 Check the Github Compare here: https://www.githubcompare.com/
