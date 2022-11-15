Products
GitHub Business Card

Create a beautiful card from your GitHub username, for fun

Free
Enter your username, and get an image with info about your Twitter account. Download your image, or embed it in HTML or Markdown. An experiment of image generation in a serverless environment.
Launched in Developer Tools, GitHub by
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Create a beautiful card from your GitHub username. For fun.
GitHub Business Card by
was hunted by
Sebastien Castiel
in Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Sebastien Castiel
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is GitHub Business Card's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#55
Week rank
#95