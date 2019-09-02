Home
→
Gitchi
Gitchi
Turn GitHub pull request comments into a chat
Chrome Extensions
Developer Tools
get it
No need to scroll through endless threads anymore, just chat away about any public pull request :)
When you open a pull request a chat box will appear on the right bottom area of the screen.
Erez Rokah
Source code available here:
https://github.com/erezrokah/gitchi
