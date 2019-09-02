Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Gitchi

Gitchi

Turn GitHub pull request comments into a chat

No need to scroll through endless threads anymore, just chat away about any public pull request :)
When you open a pull request a chat box will appear on the right bottom area of the screen.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Erez Rokah
Erez Rokah
Maker
Source code available here: https://github.com/erezrokah/gitchi
UpvoteShare