Listen to music generated by events across GitHub.

GitAmp is an open source project that plays a sound each time an event takes place on GitHub. It was created by Ekin Bayar and Pieter Hordijk, made with Amp (PHP framework), and based on github.audio.
Dan Schenker
Maker
Soothing music to work to. :) Tag @_ek1n and @PHPeeHaa on Twitter for questions and praise!
