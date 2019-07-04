Home
GIT.WTF!?!
GIT.WTF!?!
Figure out ways to fix GIT screw-ups
Git is fucking hard: mistakes happen all the time, finding a solution is sometimes next to impossible, here are solutions to those tricky situations.
an hour ago
GIT.WTF!?! Figure out ways to fix GIT screw-ups - Mandeep Singh
We developers have a very serious problem, we are frustrated with it, we want it to be fucking destroyed, but at the same time, we can't leave without it. The name of this problem is GIT. For most of us, Git is fucking hard!!! We make mistakes all the time.
