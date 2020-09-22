discussion
Aniket Kudale
MakerLoves solving problems via code
I frequently contribute to open source projects, also I like browsing and going through projects on Github. Whenever we visit any Github repository, we see that the readme of the repository is at the bottom. If your project has 100+ files like this (https://github.com/aniketkudale/...), then you have to scroll to the bottom to read the readme file. To solve this problem, I created a browser extension that moves the readme of Github Repository to the top.
