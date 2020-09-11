discussion
Hey PH! Finally had time to work on this small project. I'd like you to try it out and help me improve it. If you find bugs, please create an issue on GitHub. Feature requests and just general suggestions are more than welcome. Thank you! A little background. My workflow is set up in a way that I end up working with a lot of Git branches and it always takes time to dig up the branch I'm looking for. With git-jump I've tried to capture the most common usage patterns for me: - I have a lot of branches but most often need quick access to the most recent ones - I do not remember exact branch name but only some part of it - Sometimes only thing I have is a ticket number from our task system and I know that there is a branch which has this number as part of the name - There are nice interfaces for switching branches in different IDEs with search and keyboard navigation, but I use Git in a terminal and wanted something similar there I have a bunch of other features in mind for this tool mostly based on my usage, but I would really like to hear what is your workflow when it comes to Git branches.
