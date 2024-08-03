Launches
Git Grok Cards
Learn Git with a deck of fantastical cards
Git Grok Cards are your ultimate companion for learning all the essential Git commands. Each flashcard features a stunning tree creature image that evokes the essence of the command, with a clear and concise explanation of the command.
Education
Developer Tools
Development
About this launch
Grok Git with a Deck of Fantastical Cards
Git Grok Cards by
Alejandro Echeverria
Education
Developer Tools
Development
Alejandro Echeverria
. Featured on August 7th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Git Grok Cards's first launch.
