  1. Home
  2.  → Git commit spotify

Git commit spotify

adds current playing song to commit message.

Trying hard to come up with a commit message, everytime you stage to your pet project?
Wait no longer, commit the song you're playing (on spotify) + random emoji, with single command.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Ayush
Ayush
Maker
While doing demos on stage, guiding pet projects or at hackathons, I thought of a tool which generates a commit message. voila, gitcs.
UpvoteShare