Git Assistant

Git Assistant

Describe a feature; get a pull request. Github + Chat GPT

Free Options
Are you interested in Prompt Engineering? See what works and show off your prompt skills. You enter a repository url, a feature description, and a line number range. We will send a pull request generated by Chat GPT. You can also build on previous prompts.
Git Assistant
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I would love to hear about your problems regarding Github, it's role in your deployment process, or at other points in the development lifecycle. Even if they seem unrelated. Please leave a comment or dm me on Twitter, @akondelin"

Git Assistant
Git Assistant
Git AssistantDescribe a feature; get a pull request. Github + Chat GPT
Git Assistant by
Git Assistant
was hunted by
Andrew Kondelin
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Andrew Kondelin
Featured on January 30th, 2023.
Git Assistant
is not rated yet. This is Git Assistant's first launch.
