GIST

See everything you and your friends buy

GIST verifies your entire buying history and visualizes it beautifully for sharing — think of it like Pinterest, but if everything were shoppable and pulled from your actual purchases.
PH Beta Early Access Code: PRODUCTHUNT
Camille Ricketts
Kate Talbot
Vinayak Hiremath
    Camille RickettsHead of Marketing, First Round Capital
    Pros: 

    Gorgeous UI, intuitive use, invaluable service rendered. A totally new way to find great products from people you trust.

    Cons: 

    Nothing for now. Looking forward to seeing it evolve from here!

    Really amazing team. Looking forward to using this with my friends!

    Camille Ricketts has used this product for one day.
Camille Ricketts
Camille Ricketts
Congratulations!! Literally the product I feel like my friends and I have been missing for years. Looking forward to learning more!
Chloe Marshall
Chloe Marshall
Love the design. Neat app for me. thanks
benjamin faw
benjamin faw
Pros: very intuitive and the flows are seamless. Fun way to interact with friends and learn more about their tastes Cons: wish this was up on android already to share with more friends across platforms Very excited as this business moves further forward! Will help me make better buying decisions and more!
Eric Spurling
Eric Spurling
Pros - smooth UI, intuitive. Assume it lifts conversion. Its playful and at its core allows for meaningful product recommendations. Cons: no Android.
