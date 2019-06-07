Reviews
Gorgeous UI, intuitive use, invaluable service rendered. A totally new way to find great products from people you trust.
Nothing for now. Looking forward to seeing it evolve from here!
Really amazing team. Looking forward to using this with my friends!
Camille Ricketts
Congratulations!! Literally the product I feel like my friends and I have been missing for years. Looking forward to learning more!
Love the design. Neat app for me. thanks
Pros: very intuitive and the flows are seamless. Fun way to interact with friends and learn more about their tastes Cons: wish this was up on android already to share with more friends across platforms Very excited as this business moves further forward! Will help me make better buying decisions and more!
Pros - smooth UI, intuitive. Assume it lifts conversion. Its playful and at its core allows for meaningful product recommendations. Cons: no Android.
