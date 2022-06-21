Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Girisimzel
Ranked #12 for today
Girisimzel
Entrepreneurship oriented curation site
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Content is shared in 6 main categories every week!
🎬 Entrepreneurship Movies
🎞 Entrepreneurship Series
⚡ Entrepreneurship Documentaries
📕 Entrepreneurship Books
🎙 Entrepreneurship Podcasts
🔺 Entrepreneurship Channels
Launched in
Newsletters
,
Movies
,
Books
by
Girisimzel
Follow for updates
Kalendar AI
Ad
Book new revenue on autopilot with AI
About this launch
Girisimzel
Entrepreneurship Oriented Curation Site
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Girisimzel by
Girisimzel
was hunted by
Uğur KILCI 😈
in
Newsletters
,
Movies
,
Books
. Made by
Uğur KILCI 😈
. Featured on June 22nd, 2022.
Girisimzel
is not rated yet. This is Girisimzel's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#34
Report