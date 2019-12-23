Discussion
Gildform — The Platform for Powering Jewelry Ideas We believe that everyone should be empowered when powering their ideas. We want to enable businesses and brands, no matter the size to not only power their jewelry ideas while anywhere in the world, but also do so with the ability to scale. This is why I spent over a year developing an all-in-one, cloud-based solution for producing jewelry ideas from concept to creation. The answer to the $524 billion-dollar problem, that started in a basement in Detroit, follows these main guiding principles: 1. Make powering jewelry ideas accessible for all — no matter at what stage the idea is in. 2. Designing and producing your ideas shouldn’t be complicated. 3. All jewelry ideas will be powered with transparency, sustainability, quality and efficiency in mind. 4. Integrity is everything. No longer stifled by the need of finding a technical designer who can translate a designer’s ideas into a 3D model; Independent designers, emerging brands and corporations can hire from a global network of technical designers for 3D file creation and produce their products on-demand. With 3D model upload capabilities, transparent costs based on real-time metals market pricing, and a fully staffed manufacturing facility based in Detroit; Gildform allows jewelry designers to take their ideas from concept to physical product all in one place. As the jewelry industry shifts to become increasingly digital, Gildform is poised to become the champion among the idea-makers and brands looking to increase their speed to market without sacrificing product quality. This cloud-based platform provides a simple efficient way to design and manufacture jewelry, helping designers to ensure that their ideas are produced with the efficiency that will help them scale. Gildform is a jewelry brand’s best friend. The platform acts as a conduit, helping business owners actualize their visions and make them tangible in a way that’s hurdle and barrier-free. Consumers are changing. Brands need to be agile-able to provide unique product offerings, as needed, when needed, in a way that’s sustainable and profitable. For Gildform, on-demand jewelry design and manufacturing means unlimited possibilities. The freedom to dream, design, produce and sell products without the limitations that come with the lack of materials, the lack of technical design experience, or the lack of skilled staff. Our manufacturing services are designed to fit seamlessly into your process, allowing you to do more in less time and scale your business — all while keeping things eco-friendly and sustainable. We don’t ask our customers to join our team, we join theirs. We grant them unparalleled control of their supply chain, and we’re proud of it.
