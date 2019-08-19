Discussion
ilya
hey there Product Hunt, Both @anada_lakra and I are super excited to present gigs.today! Earlier this summer, we were trying to think of how we could change the experience of interacting with a job board from dull to fun. We've been making tech for the recruiting space for a while and so we've seen how bad job boards could be. Somewhere along the way, we walked by the Supreme store in NYC on our way to get some iced coffee. And that's how gigs.today was born. With equal parts HYPE and FOMO, get into the daily habit of checking what new jobs are being posted every day so you don't miss out, and get excited for the new drops that happen every 3 hours. If this helps you in your job-hunting journey, then we'd love to know! Any questions? Feedback? Comments? Ideas? Leave a message below. P.S. @anada_lakra is also about to start her MBA in Boston in a week, so everyone also wish her good luck before she freezes to death! P.P.S. Thanks @benln for hunting gigs.today! Your support (and the support of the entire NYC On Deck community) really means a lot.
Straightforward UI. I can tell you guys put in a lot of thought into the UX :) What are your backgrounds?
