Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Mat Sherman
Hey all, Mat here. You may know Jeremy and me from PubLoft. After working on PubLoft for nearly one year as a team and paying out over $50,000 to freelancers, I have a confession. I don't think PubLoft ws going to get the job done. GIgLoft is our second and final act. While working on PubLoft, we got over 1,000 writer applications to write for us. Instead of making everyone wait for us to find them clients, we are teaching aspiring freelancers how to make it happen themselves. GigLoft U is broken up into three parts: Education, mentorship, and portfolio building. Education: We have an extensive curriculum that covers all the parts about freelance. From taxes to legal to client acquisition and using the right tools, we are setting our students up for success. Mentorship: We have about a dozen (and counting) experts in their fields who have decided to volunteer some of their time to help our students. Portfolio building: We're working with dozens of brands who have agreed to be willing to work with our students to build a portfolio. Ideally, these partners end up hiring our students too! I wrote a longer post about "Why GigLoft" here that I think you might enjoy. We have 8 students so far and have already started our first class. Are you in. If you have any questions, please let me know. I'll be commenting all day. If you want to go through the school, head over to GigLoft.com and request a syllabus. We'll be in touch 🤙 Read more about GigLoft here ---> https://blog.gigloft.com/introdu...
UpvoteShare
This is awesome! Looking forward to seeing it help many people :D
UpvoteShare
Love alternate forms of education. Hope the first class goes well!
UpvoteShare