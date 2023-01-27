Products
Gigasheet
Gigasheet
The spreadsheet built for big data
Gigasheet is a big data spreadsheet that combines the power of databases with the scale of the cloud. Their no-code analytics tools helps businesses gain big data insights, analyze multi-million row CSV files without coding or databases.
Analytics
Spreadsheets
SaaS
Gigasheet
About this launch
Gigasheet
The spreadsheet built for big data.
Gigasheet by
Gigasheet
Daniels Gladney
Analytics
Spreadsheets
SaaS
. Featured on February 9th, 2023.
Gigasheet
is not rated yet. This is Gigasheet's first launch.
