Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Gigabrain
Gigabrain
Automated Reddit research
Visit
Upvote 40
$10 off on Gigabrain Pro
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Google search sucks now. Reddit search is even worse. We made deep reddit and Youtube search that actually works. Gigabrain scans billions of discussions and videos to give you the most useful answers [with source citations] in seconds.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Artificial Intelligence
reddit
+1 by
Gigabrain
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Gigabrain
Does the reddit research for you.
0
reviews
39
followers
Follow for updates
Gigabrain by
Gigabrain
was hunted by
Robert
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
reddit
. Made by
Robert
. Featured on August 14th, 2024.
Gigabrain
is not rated yet. This is Gigabrain's first launch.
Upvotes
40
Comments
16
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report