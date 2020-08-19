discussion
Hey Product Hunt, I’m Harry 🤠 As a non-technical Product Manager, I wanted to learn to code to better work with developers, so I learnt swift by solving a big pain point of mine… getting gifts for friends & family. I hate gathering gifts for friends, but I love giving them. I’m tired of forgetting great ideas I think of 6 months before a birthday, and I’m fed up forgetting birthdays until the day before, where I’d either give no gift, a rubbish gift, or a really expensive last-minute gift. I wanted to make a better experience than a notes app. So in my spare time, I learnt Swift and built GiftWrapp - the app that helps you collect amazing gift ideas for amazing friends. It’s free on iOS, and I’m now ready to shout about it. GiftWrapp helps you discover gift ideas or save your own, then match ideas to birthdays and get reminded way ahead of time. No more forgetting ideas, and no more rubbish gifts. I’d love to know what people think of the product! How could GiftWrapp help YOU give better gifts? I’d also love any advice on marketing GiftWrapp, how can I spread the word and drive growth? You can also submit your own gift ideas in the app, which I can add to the app’s 200+ suggestions. Fun facts for all you product nerds 🤓: 🤘 It’s just me designing, building and marketing atm 🤑 I’m currently monetising through affiliate links (US & UK only) 📱 iOS app is made with Swift, website made with Squarespace (no plans for Android just yet) 📈 I haven’t started any marketing yet (any advice here would be ace!) ☁️ User data (which is v light) is stored in their iCloud, so it’s all completely private and secure. Only users can see their content.
I've been in the beta for a few months and am loving having a single place to store and be reminded of my gift ideas - this simple change has made me give more and better gifts!
