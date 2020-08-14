Discussion
Sunethra Boyinova
Maker
Hello Everyone, Super excited about sharing with you Giftoo POC! How I came up with Giftoo? I was frustrated by how difficult it is to gift a subscription to my friend without a need of: - creating an extra email account - registering to the subscription - checking when the recurring payment happen It's still in a very early stage phase I am not a tech person, so the product is done as a concierge test ( all orders are for now managed by me, instead of having automatisation ) Looking forward to gather all your feedback and impressions!
