Home
→
Product
→
GiftoCadabra
GiftoCadabra
AI gift finder - perfect presents, zero stress
Experience our AI Telegram Bot, designed to make gift-giving a breeze. Share a few details about the recipient and let our bot provide personalized gift suggestions. Eliminate the guesswork and enjoy a stress-free, thoughtful gift-giving experience.
Launched in
Telegram
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
GiftoCadabra
The makers of GiftoCadabra
About this launch
GiftoCadabra
AI Gift Finder: Perfect presents, zero stress
GiftoCadabra by
GiftoCadabra
was hunted by
Alex Volobuev
in
Telegram
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Aleksandr Lagutenko
and
Alex Volobuev
. Featured on July 4th, 2023.
GiftoCadabra
is not rated yet. This is GiftoCadabra's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
