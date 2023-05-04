Products
Home
→
Product
→
Giftl.io
Giftl.io
Gifting made simple
Giftl.io, a thoughtfully designed AI website that redefines the personalized gift-giving. Simply describe the recipient, and our intelligent algorithm will craft a curated selection. Find truly unique and meaningful gifts, while saving time.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
by
Giftl.io
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking-out this project. This is only a beta test, the real version is TBA."
The makers of Giftl.io
About this launch
Giftl.io
Gifting made simple
1
review
15
followers
Follow for updates
Giftl.io by
Giftl.io
was hunted by
Yokr Master
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Yokr Master
. Featured on May 9th, 2023.
Giftl.io
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Giftl.io's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
