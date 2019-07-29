Discussion
2 Reviews
Maker
Ihor Levenets
Hey-Hey Product Hunt! 👋 My name is Ihor, I am the CEO and co-founder of GiftHub 🎁 Together with my co-founders Ira, Yana and Olexiy we’re thrilled to finally launch on Product Hunt! GiftHub story started almost 2 years ago when my girlfriend broke up with me because I presented her a pillow as a gift. For her, pillow appeared to be such a bad gift, that she thought I knew nothing about her and we couldn’t be together anymore. I felt bad. But that was exactly the moment when I understood for sure that picking the right gift is a real and sometimes painful problem. So I decided to try to tackle it. And now, it’s been already more than a year since we’re helping people pick gifts for their closest ones. Till this moment, we were only operating on our local market with a chatbot solution. But today is the day when we’re ready to present our new and international solution - a faster and smarter one! Welcome GiftHub — a web app that picks gifts by analyzing Instagram profiles of the gift-receivers. Just enter a nickname or a link to the page of a person and our smart algorithm will show you a list of tailored gifts for him/her. Moreover, you can click on any gift from the list and order it online from our partner online-shop. You don’t know what gift to buy ➡ you are waiting for it to be delivered. That's a customer journey we want to achieve for you! Soo, we encourage you to share what you think about our product! We are working on a mission of connecting people with each other by helping them express feelings through the right gifts, so any feedback would be of great-great importance! 🔥
