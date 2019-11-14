Discussion
Timur Bidzhiev
Maker
Hi guys! In two words, I lost my wallet one year ago in San Francisco and borrowed $20 from my cousin. The next day, I tried to return his money but he refused to take. It was a trigger to build the GiftChat app. So, right now I'm planning to send him a gift card on Facebook messenger in a couple of weeks when the iOS app will be ready. You can check GiftChat right now if you are a lucky owner of Android phone :)
