Giftata 2.0

discussion
Happy Holidays, Hunters! I'm really excited to share the latest major release of Giftata with you. We started Giftata because we noticed how easy it is spend a lot of time searching for gifts yet be unable to find the 'right' gift. It’s hard to have confidence when all the blogs just promote affiliate products, retailers push sponsored listings & higher margin products, email newsletters feature paid promotions, & many searches return flat-out tacky gifts (see: White coffee mug that says """"It's my 30th Birthday"""" for 30th birthday gift). It’s exhausting to feel like there’s an endless amount of research that needs to be done just to find a meaningful gift. And it only gets harder the longer you look for unbiased recommendations. This isn’t how shopping for others should be. When we launched the Giftata MVP earlier this year, we had a goal of making it as simple and accessible as possible to find great gifts. Our hopes were to go through YC or another major accelerator & then continue to build on the user experience from there. Well, startups don't always take the path you hope for & we have instead been rejected over 100 times by major accelerators/incubators/VC firms - Yet our determination to solve this problem remains! We understand many startups have attempted to build something similar in the past but ultimately haven't executed or weren't able to monetize effectively early on. I've spent countless hours researching these companies, interviewing our own users, and conducting testing. It's my hope that by keeping this line of communication open (you can schedule a video """"Founder Feedback Call"""" with me directly via our app), we'll be able to continue improving and will build a product that is truly life-giving. We have made significant progress since our MVP & Giftata 2 is now available on iOS & iPadOS (MacOS + React Web app coming soon) With Giftata, you'll find trending and popular products that are highly regarded by the community. Instead of finding lists with endless scrolling, you'll receive a handful of meaningful products based on the details that matter. Giftata 2 has advanced features like a live chat gift concierge, instant gift recommendation tool, + omnichannel event notifications. We are going to be adding more soon and would love to hear what features you would appreciate. We’ve experienced peace-of-mind since integrating Giftata into our own lives - we hope you’ll give it a try for yourself, and let us know what you think! We welcome all feedback & you can reach me directly at jake@giftata.com [Exclusive for Product Hunters] You can choose between a free month of Giftata Pro, or 50% Off Giftata Pro Lifetime ($89.99 for PHers). Email info@giftata.com or text 213.533.9579 by 12/31/20 and we’ll reply with your redemption code as quickly as possible! ***Giftata respects your privacy and never sells user data to any third party***
This looks fun! Are there ads?
@breanna_fowler1 Great question - No we don't have any ads & don't plan on integrating them! They take away from the user experience and hinder the performance.
I'm terrible at finding good gifts this is awesome! When will the web app be available?