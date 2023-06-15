Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Gift Matchr
Gift Matchr

Gift Matchr

Your personal AI gift recommendation assistant

Free
Embed
Gift Matchr is your personalized AI gift recommendation tool. Simply provide the recipient's details, including age, recipient type, and interests/hobbies, and instantly discover a curated list of gift options available for purchase on Amazon.
Launched in
Amazon
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Gift Matchr
WorkOS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
Gift Matchr
Gift MatchrYour personal AI gift recommendation assistant
0
reviews
8
followers
Gift Matchr by
Gift Matchr
was hunted by
Jarrod Livingston
in Amazon, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Jarrod Livingston
. Featured on June 16th, 2023.
Gift Matchr
is not rated yet. This is Gift Matchr's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-