Home
→
Product
→
Gift Matchr
Gift Matchr
Your personal AI gift recommendation assistant
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Gift Matchr is your personalized AI gift recommendation tool. Simply provide the recipient's details, including age, recipient type, and interests/hobbies, and instantly discover a curated list of gift options available for purchase on Amazon.
Launched in
Amazon
Artificial Intelligence
by
Gift Matchr
About this launch
Gift Matchr
Your personal AI gift recommendation assistant
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Gift Matchr by
Gift Matchr
was hunted by
Jarrod Livingston
in
Amazon
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jarrod Livingston
. Featured on June 16th, 2023.
Gift Matchr
is not rated yet. This is Gift Matchr's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report