Ferenc Forgacs
Maker
Hey Everyone, it's been a while but today I'm happy to launch my latest product, Gift Hunt for WordPress. The plugin is based on a concept we used multiple times previously and it was really effective. With the help of Gift Hunt, you can display a gift for your visitors after they spent enough time on your site or visited a defined amount of pages. You can use it during Halloween (https://gifthuntplugin.com/hallo...) or Christmas (https://gifthuntplugin.com/chris...). Or you can create an Easter egg hunt (https://gifthuntplugin.com/easte...) on your site. The main idea behind the plugin is that every minute a visitor spends on your site grows the possibility of becoming a potential customer. You are just in time to run a short 🎃 Halloween treasure hunt on your site and start a Christmas Gift Hunt after that. 🚨 Launch offer 🚨 For a limited time, you can get Gift Hunt and Story View for $34.99 and you can save $15. Get it here 👉 https://gumroad.com/l/Cbioj You can learn more about Story View here: https://storyviewplugin.com As always, looking forward to your feedback and let me know if you have any questions.
