Gift Hunt for WordPress

Online treasure hunt on your WordPress site

Gift Hunt can help you drive more traffic to your website, increase the time visitors spend on your site and grow the database of your potential customers.
Ferenc Forgacs
Ferenc Forgacs
Maker
Hey Everyone, it's been a while but today I'm happy to launch my latest product, Gift Hunt for WordPress. The plugin is based on a concept we used multiple times previously and it was really effective. With the help of Gift Hunt, you can display a gift for your visitors after they spent enough time on your site or visited a defined amount of pages. You can use it during Halloween (https://gifthuntplugin.com/hallo...) or Christmas (https://gifthuntplugin.com/chris...). Or you can create an Easter egg hunt (https://gifthuntplugin.com/easte...) on your site. The main idea behind the plugin is that every minute a visitor spends on your site grows the possibility of becoming a potential customer. You are just in time to run a short 🎃 Halloween treasure hunt on your site and start a Christmas Gift Hunt after that. 🚨 Launch offer 🚨 For a limited time, you can get Gift Hunt and Story View for $34.99 and you can save $15. Get it here 👉 https://gumroad.com/l/Cbioj You can learn more about Story View here: https://storyviewplugin.com As always, looking forward to your feedback and let me know if you have any questions.
