  1. Home
  2.  → Gift A Business by Exchange...

Gift A Business by Exchange + Shopify

The best gift for the entrepreneur on your list 🎄

Gift A Business is a delightful way to let someone know you believe in their dream. You can find curated businesses for sale for as low as $50 to give to the entrepreneur in your life.
Shopify Exchange Lets People Gift A Business | PYMNTS.comSmall business eCommerce platform Shopify's new marketplace connects businesses for sale with entrepreneurs and offers a feature to let people Gift A Business to an aspiring merchant, according to a in Small Business Trends on Friday (Nov. 13). Gift A Business encourages people to buy an established eCommerce shop as a gift for small-business-minded friends or family.
Shopify Gift a Business Lets You Buy a Pre-Built Ecommerce Shop - Small Business TrendsEcommerce giants Shopify is launching a new feature known as Gift A Business. The aim of the initiative is to encourage people to purchase a business for a budding entrepreneur if their life. Shopify's Exchange Marketplace enables people to buy and sell businesses.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Lizzie MacNeill
Maker
Product Content @ Shopify
We’re launching Gift A Business to help people empower the aspiring entrepreneurs in their life. People often daydream about starting a business but their fears hold them back. Instead, we want your help finding these potential entrepreneurs who need an extra push towards their big life dream. All businesses are pre-built so people can start running their business on day one (no procrastination required). Each Gift A Business purchase will include a Starter Pack with: - Five free ebooks - A Business Certificate that you can fill in with their name, business name, and date - A printable holiday card - A one-month Shopify credit This is the first time we’re running Gift A Business on Exchange Marketplace, so we’re looking for feedback on how we can improve, other ideas of what to include in the Starter Kit to ensure long-term success, or answer any questions you may have! Thanks for checking it out! 🎁
Share