Gift A Business by Exchange + Shopify

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Lizzie MacNeill
MakerProduct Content @ Shopify
We’re launching Gift A Business to help people empower the aspiring entrepreneurs in their life. People often daydream about starting a business but their fears hold them back. Instead, we want your help finding these potential entrepreneurs who need an extra push towards their big life dream. All businesses are pre-built so people can start running their business on day one (no procrastination required). Each Gift A Business purchase will include a Starter Pack with: - Five free ebooks - A Business Certificate that you can fill in with their name, business name, and date - A printable holiday card - A one-month Shopify credit This is the first time we’re running Gift A Business on Exchange Marketplace, so we’re looking for feedback on how we can improve, other ideas of what to include in the Starter Kit to ensure long-term success, or answer any questions you may have! Thanks for checking it out! 🎁
Share