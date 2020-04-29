  1. Home
Gif2Zoom

Convert GIFs into Zoom virtual backgrounds

Convert GIFs into Mp4 files that are compatible for use as virtual backgrounds inside of Zoom! The product is completely free to use and requires no email address. Give it a go and let us know what you think!
Discussion
Jeff Lewis
Jeff Lewis
Maker
We were sitting in a work meeting last week and decided it would be funny to use a GIF as a background in Zoom. It turned out to be a pretty lengthy process just to get a GIF converted into the right format so we thought we'd make it easier for everyone. The entire project is really an experiment in bootstrapping a little product and seeing what it takes to build, host, and release. We'd love your feedback on the product and hope that you are able to enjoy it!
