Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jeff Lewis
Maker
We were sitting in a work meeting last week and decided it would be funny to use a GIF as a background in Zoom. It turned out to be a pretty lengthy process just to get a GIF converted into the right format so we thought we'd make it easier for everyone. The entire project is really an experiment in bootstrapping a little product and seeing what it takes to build, host, and release. We'd love your feedback on the product and hope that you are able to enjoy it!
UpvoteShare