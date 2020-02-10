Discussion
Dmitri Popov
Maker
Hello, dear hunters! I am the author of "GIF Explainer". The idea of this tool came to me when I was playing "fact cards" with my kids and I thought to myself that maybe GIFs are a perfect medium for sharing knowledge online in a way similar to this game. Later that night I was answering a support request that required a series of screenshots and texts and I thought that a GIF may help here as well, since I will only need to send one file and it will play the steps for the user instantly. And then I remembered an old post by @robwalling about creating cheap makeshift explainers for your projects and, well... here we are :)
