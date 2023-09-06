Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from gifcap
See gifcap’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
GIF Cap
GIF Cap
Create animated GIFs from a screen recording
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Create animated GIFs from a screen recording. Client-side only, no data is uploaded. Modern browser required.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
GIFs
by
gifcap
Secureframe
Ad
Automated security compliance for your business in weeks
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
gifcap
Capture your screen to a GIF in your browser
2
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
GIF Cap by
gifcap
was hunted by
Vineet Sinha
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
GIFs
. Made by
Joan Moreno
. Featured on September 7th, 2023.
gifcap
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on April 6th, 2020.
Upvotes
15
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report