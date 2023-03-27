Products
Home
→
Product
→
Gienji Telegram Bot
Gienji Telegram Bot
Voice and text chat with AI to check grammar or ask anything
Hey, I just wanted to share that I am trying to build a useful interface between ChatGPT and a user with a Telegram Bot that supports voice and text, for now. The main use case for which I am using the bot is to check grammar in my English texts.
Launched in
Telegram
,
Messaging
,
Bots
by
Gienji, Telegram Bot
The makers of Gienji Telegram Bot
About this launch
Gienji, Telegram Bot
voice and text chat with AI to check grammar or ask anything
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Gienji Telegram Bot by
Gienji, Telegram Bot
was hunted by
Yury Nevalenny
in
Telegram
,
Messaging
,
Bots
. Made by
Yury Nevalenny
. Featured on March 27th, 2023.
Gienji, Telegram Bot
is not rated yet. This is Gienji, Telegram Bot's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#55
Week rank
#55
