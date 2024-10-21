  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. GiddyGiddy
    GiddyGiddy

    GiddyGiddy

    Build relationships with human-centered AI

    Free Options
    GiddyGiddy is an AI companion app that creates unique, personalized hosts with diverse personalities and interests. These AI friends adapt to your style and are always ready to chat, providing comfort and meaningful interactions whenever needed.
    Launched in
    Artificial Intelligence
    Entertainment
     by
    GiddyGiddy - Companions and Fun
    About this launch
    GiddyGiddy - Companions and Fun
    GiddyGiddy - Companions and FunYour AI Companion for Real Life Moments
    0
    reviews
    111
    followers
    GiddyGiddy by
    GiddyGiddy - Companions and Fun
    was hunted by
    Luke Pioneero
    in Artificial Intelligence, Entertainment. Made by
    Edward Li
    . Featured on October 24th, 2024.
    GiddyGiddy - Companions and Fun
    is not rated yet. This is GiddyGiddy - Companions and Fun's first launch.
    Upvotes
    56
    Vote chart
    Comments
    7
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -