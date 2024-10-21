Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
GiddyGiddy
GiddyGiddy
Build relationships with human-centered AI
Visit
Upvote 56
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
GiddyGiddy is an AI companion app that creates unique, personalized hosts with diverse personalities and interests. These AI friends adapt to your style and are always ready to chat, providing comfort and meaningful interactions whenever needed.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Entertainment
by
GiddyGiddy - Companions and Fun
About this launch
GiddyGiddy - Companions and Fun
Your AI Companion for Real Life Moments
0
reviews
111
followers
Follow for updates
GiddyGiddy by
GiddyGiddy - Companions and Fun
was hunted by
Luke Pioneero
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Edward Li
. Featured on October 24th, 2024.
GiddyGiddy - Companions and Fun
is not rated yet. This is GiddyGiddy - Companions and Fun's first launch.
Upvotes
56
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report