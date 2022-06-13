Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Giddy
Ranked #12 for today
Giddy
Give a voice to your team
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
How happy is your team? How are your projects going? What is the quality of your service? You’ll understand that and more with Giddy. Download the app, sign up, and invite your team to join you!
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Meetings
by
Giddy
About this launch
Giddy by
Giddy
was hunted by
Priscila Karina
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Meetings
. Made by
Priscila Karina
,
André Silva
,
Tiago Duarte
and
António Valente
. Featured on June 13th, 2022.
Giddy
is not rated yet. This is Giddy's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Daily rank
#12
Weekly rank
#12
Report