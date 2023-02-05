Products
Home
→
Product
→
Ghostwrite: ChatGPT Email Assistant
Ranked #16 for today
A ChatGPT powered AI email writing assistant. A ChatGPT AI powered email writing assistant. "I love writing emails!" - said no one ever.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Email
by
About this launch
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Aggelos
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Email
. Featured on February 6th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Ghostwrite: ChatGPT Email Assistant's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#16
Report