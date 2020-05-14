Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Shubham Naik
Hunter
I follow David on twitter and he launched this pretty cool and simple blogging platform a few days ago. I wanted more people to check it out because it's pretty fast to get started with and really simple to use to publish articles. The only big ask I want from this platform is image support, but that might be against the hyper-minimal principle of the thing. Regardless I will be using this now for my text-heavy content in the meantime.
UpvoteShare
Would be nice to enable the signup with github. I think that a lot of developer would use
UpvoteShare