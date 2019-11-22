Deals
Ghostpeek
Ghostpeek
A private search engine that encrypts your search terms.
Ghostpeek is a search engine that focuses on delivering high-quality search results all without tracking you.
When you search with Ghostpeek, your search terms expire from your browsing history, no one can snoop on your searches.
36 minutes ago
Christian Stewart
I saw this on Reddit.
17 hours ago
