Eric Z
Makermaking cool shit
Being ghosted sucks. Whether it's over a date or a position you really wanted, I think I can speak for most of us that we'd appreciate the closure of a decision (even if its a rejection). So me and @griffin_choe1 created ghostern, an anonymous, not-so-serious, and low-commitment way for you to tell the Internet if you've been ghosted for an internship. We'll leave what being "ghosted" means up to you, we trust your judgement. You can also record when you've heard back from a company, so it can double as an application tracker! We also know that while this won't be able to make up for lost time or sleep, we hope you gain a bit of comradeship and share a laugh with everyone else. Check it out and let us know what you think!
