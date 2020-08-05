  1. Home
  2.  → Ghost Pacer (Kickstarter)

Ghost Pacer (Kickstarter)

Your personal holographic workout partner

Maximize every workout with an on-demand holographic running partner! Race against a holographic avatar outdoors in real-time with the Ghost Pacer mixed-reality glasses, and get the competitive edge you need to crush your goals!
The Ghost Pacer: How the World's First Holographic Headset for Runners Creates the Perfect Post-Covid-19 Training Experience | Markets InsiderRecent graduates of Bill Gates' alma mater have used patented technology, holograms, and augmented reality to create the ultimate training partner for runners SEATTLE, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Runners know that getting the most from each run requires running with a partner who is slightly faster than you and pushes you to stay on track.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment