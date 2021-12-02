Products
Home
→
Ghost Crop
Ghost Crop
Automatically trim transparent image borders
🏷 Free
iPhone
+ 3
Quickly and easily crop out any transparent pixels around an image.
Just point Ghost Crop at a folder and it will find all the images in it.
Adjust the tolerance for opacity in the pixels and see a live preview of your cropping rectangle.
Featured
1h ago