Deals
Jobs
Makers
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
GGfication
GGfication
Send appreciations to your friends, family and colleagues
Health and Fitness
GGfication is a free app that lets you celebrate happy moments, send simple gifts of appreciation and brighten up each other’s day. It’s based on the simple practice of expressing gratitude daily for wonderful moments in your life.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
43 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send