Simply tell us where you’re heading, and we’ll show you the best guided tours, skip-the-line tickets, and must-see attractions your destination has to offer.
Report: Travel activity platform GetYourGuide raised €500M led by SoftBank at €1.6B valuationAs we head into the summer tourist season, one of the bigger travel startups in Europe has allegedly bagged a significant round of funding. German blog Deutsche Startups is reporting that GetYourGuide, which lets tourists search for and book tours and other experiences in their destinations of choi...
Aaron O'Leary
My parents used getyourguide recently and thought it was pretty great
