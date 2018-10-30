Getting Out The Voates With Hall And Oates
Hall and Oates help you find your polling place via SMS bot
Getting Out The Voates With Hall And Oates is and SMS bot powered by Twilio, Lyft and Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame due Hall and Oates. The app helps you find your polling place, and get a discounted ride there on Election Day. Developed by the makers of Callin' Oates.
Michael SelvidgeMaker@michael_selvidge
really proud to get this out the door before election day. The idea was conceived of a month ago, and Twilio, Lyft, and Hall and Oates were amazing at providing approvals with no red tape and giving us the things we needed.
