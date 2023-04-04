Products
Home
→
Product
→
GetScorecard
GetScorecard
Assess anything with smart scorecards
Visit
Upvote 12
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
GetScorecard allows you to create reusable scorecards and use them to assess candidates, employee skills, risks, vendors and more. Share reports with anyone via a secure link or export them as pdf or text.
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
by
GetScorecard
About this launch
GetScorecard
Assess anything with smart scorecards
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
GetScorecard by
GetScorecard
was hunted by
Dmytro Danylyk
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Dmytro Danylyk
and
Peter Kovalsky
. Featured on April 4th, 2023.
GetScorecard
is not rated yet. This is GetScorecard's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report