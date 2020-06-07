Getro.org COVID Layoffs Jobs Resource

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Evan Walden
Maker
Hi All -- I’m Evan, maker of Getro.org, along with @thinker @melissa_z_moore @sutton_k and @raulsann. Last month, we convened a team of expert operators and partners to create an effective response to the layoffs happening due to COVID19. As we began researching what was already being offered, we learned a few important things: 1️⃣ There are tons of projects already aggregating job seekers who have been laid off (Layoffs.fyi and Parachutelist.com are our favorites). As we spoke to hiring managers, they let us know that these lists are great, but they can be overwhelming due to the challenges around searching and screening profiles. 2️⃣ There is an unfortunate stigma around being laid off. Hiring managers are looking for signals of trust, like referrals, when deciding whether they should interview someone, and aggregated lists often don’t provide that. 3️⃣ Through our work at Monday.vc powering the job boards and talent networks of 300+ venture capital funds, our team is uniquely positioned to hear about layoffs and new open jobs before that information is publicly available. With these things in mind, we decided to focus on making curated introductions between job seekers and companies, and we do this in three ways: ✉️ Talent Newsletter - we send a bi-weekly digest of the best talent we've found across layoff lists and referrals. 👀 Self-serve introductions platform - people build profiles and share what they’re looking for. Then, companies we’re working with can search the database and request introductions. We only give access to hiring managers at companies who are legitimately hiring; no spam, no fake jobs. 🤝 Curated matches from expert recruiters - our team of volunteer recruiters are scanning layoff lists + sign ups to the talent database and making recommendations directly to companies for their key roles. Getro.org is a completely free resource, forever, with no strings attached. Our mission is to make 10,000 introductions over the next three months. If this is something you’re passionate about, we need your help! Our project is supported by a network of referral partners, including Upfront, Union Square Ventures, Next Ventures, Ground Up, and many more. If you’d like your portfolio of companies listed, you have a network of job seekers that we can help, or you’d just like to volunteer a few hours per week of support, reach out to Nick at nick@getro.org.
Upvote (5)Share
This is incredible - such a great resource for hiring companies and job seekers, especially during this difficult time!
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
Thanks for the support, Jessica!
So awesome to see this product come together. Kudos @itsevanwalden + co for building this!
So cool to see a tool like this at such an important moment in time.