Get intro’d to a community of active hiring managers
Hiring and Recrui...
Tech
Getro.org is aiming to help get people back to work. As a pro-bono partnership between top founders, investors, professional recruiters, and community partners introducing people directly to Hiring Managers at tech companies that are still hiring.
Featured
an hour ago
Announcing Getro.org: An Expert Network of Recruiters Supporting COVID-19 Layoffs
💡 Getro.org is a free platform that helps people get introduced directly to hiring managers through a network of expert volunteer recruiters. While the mainstream news has been predominantly focused on the healthcare crisis of COVID-19, an unemployment crisis has been overtaking Americans, with over 30 million people filing for unemployment.
