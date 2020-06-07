  1. Home
  2.  → Getro.org

Getro.org

Get intro’d to a community of active hiring managers

Getro.org is aiming to help get people back to work. As a pro-bono partnership between top founders, investors, professional recruiters, and community partners introducing people directly to Hiring Managers at tech companies that are still hiring.
Announcing Getro.org: An Expert Network of Recruiters Supporting COVID-19 Layoffs💡 Getro.org is a free platform that helps people get introduced directly to hiring managers through a network of expert volunteer recruiters. While the mainstream news has been predominantly focused on the healthcare crisis of COVID-19, an unemployment crisis has been overtaking Americans, with over 30 million people filing for unemployment.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment