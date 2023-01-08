Products
Getmeonboard
Getmeonboard
Helps companies to find and recruit the best candidates
Getmeonboard helps companies to find and recruit the best candidates for their open positions, as well as to get insights from user research interviews about their products and services.
Hiring
Productivity
User Experience
Getmeonboard
About this launch
Getmeonboard by
Getmeonboard
was hunted by
Kannan S
in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Kannan S
. Featured on January 8th, 2023.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#216
