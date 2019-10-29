Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Andrew Lee Miller
Maker
Pro
Hey there, I'm the Head of Growth for GetEmails, and we're really excited to launch this amazing new technology. For the first time ever, you can legally, and effortlessly grab the contact info of your site visitors without bothering them, with pre-opted in, CAN-SPAM compliance, and retarget your anonymous site visitors via their email inbox. This is a massive gamechanger for savvy marketers who want to followup with users via email and direct mail...because yes, you get their home address as well. Check it out at www.getemails.com and sign up for free to get your site's first 25 visitor's contacts on us! My linkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/andrewstartups
UpvoteShare